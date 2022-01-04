Samsung unveils Galaxy S21 FE, the perfect smartphone for Christmas (but it’s January)

Samsung used to not offer anything at CES in the smartphone category for several years, and this time it’s an exception. In Las Vegas, the Korean brand has just revealed its new high-end smartphone Galaxy S21 FE at a discount. mid-Galaxy S21, I-Galaxy S21 +The device will be marketed next Tuesday at 759 euros (6 + 128 GB) and 829 euros (8 + 256 GB). Until February 8, all Galaxy S21 FE buyers will get a free pair of headphones Galaxy Buds 2.

Product too late?

In our opinion, the problem with the Galaxy S21 FE is its release date. At €759, it will undoubtedly be one of the stars of Christmas. Unfortunately for Samsung, due to rumors of component shortages, the product cannot be produced in sufficient quantities to be available before the end of the year. His arrival in early 2022 will still allow him to capitalize on sales, but some customers have undoubtedly turned to Pixel 6 where is the Galaxy S20 FE From last year in the meantime.

Another question regarding location: the Galaxy S21 FE (759 euros) costs 10 euros more than the classic Galaxy S21 (749 euros). With the Galaxy S22 arriving in the next few weeks, one can wonder if the S21 won’t quickly become more interesting. Fortunately for him, the Galaxy S21 FE has a few arguments that stand out.

Qualcomm chip under control

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy S21 FE does not use an Exynos chip but a Qualcomm chip. It is the Snapdragon 888 that brings the smartphone to life which, in all likelihood, should offer superior performance over other Galaxy S21 devices. Good news for users who, for once, will not have to complain about the heating problems of Samsung chips or their risky management of autonomy.

Other features of the Galaxy S21 FE include its large 6.4-inch OLED screen (compared to 6.2-inch for the S21 and 6.7-inch for the S21+) with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz (LTPS panel). The screen of the smartphone is covered with Gorilla Glass Victus, while its back is covered with plastic for economic reasons. Samsung did the same with the S20 FE and S21, and to our surprise, it didn’t bother us at all. So we are not at all worried about this aspect.

Available in four colors (oDirect, Lavender, Graphite, White), Galaxy S21 FE comes with a 4500mAh high capacity battery and supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging (but the charger is not in the box). Its design is similar to that of the classic S21 with one exception: its camera module is the same color as the back.

On the photo side, the triple camera module on the S21 FE is similar, if not better, to the one on the S21. On the back we find the same main sensor (12 MP, f / 1.8, dual pixel), the same ultra-wide angle (12 MP, f / 2.2) and this is a difference, a real telephoto lens with x3 optical zoom (8 Mpix, f / 2.4). The traditional S21s used a 64 Mpix sensor and were content with digital zoom. 8K recording sacrificed, but is it flaw ?

The best Samsung around?

At €759, the Galaxy S21 FE stands a good chance of becoming Samsung’s best smartphone if it performs well. With an average size between the S21 and S21 +, a better processor and a lighter weight (170 grams) thanks to its plastic back, the new Korean device is very interesting. However, one wonders if the S22’s range won’t outlast it quickly.