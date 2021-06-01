Samsung’s future mobile chip, equipped with an AMD GPU, will manage ray tracing

We knew it was planned, we knew it was coming, and we knew (almost) when we now know a few of the technologies that will carry it. It’s’ the first Samsung Exynos SoC to integrate an AMD-signed GPU.

During her press conference at Computex in Taipei, AMD CEO Lisa Su validated not only The arrival of this slide by the end of the year, But also important technological elements: take charge Ray tracing And you Variable rate shading.

Nvidia is known for tracking rays, which is a technique that requires a great deal of power, but provides realistic light and shadows.

RDNA 2 is AMD’s first graphics architecture to support this offering, and today we learned that AMD will also implement a DLSS equivalent, from Nvidia, called FidelityFX Super ResolutionAnd the In order to improve the performance of a large number of GPUs, including RNA 2.

Facility with Variable rate shading (Allowing, once again, to reduce the complexity of the computations performed), FidelityFX Super Resolution It lets you hope for a very visible improvement in the performance and image quality produced by the Samsung chip. Who could thus steal their crowns from Apple and Qualcomm chips, and give the potential smartphones, tablets and ARMs of the Korean giant’s PCs a new advantage. Decisive?