Slate Science Event – Jean Monnet University

The University School of Research – EUR – MANUTECH SLEIGHT (MANUTECH SLEIGHT Graduate School) is organizing the sixth event “SLEIGHT Science Event – SSE # 6” from 5 to 9 July 2021.

The subject of this edition?

If you learn the machine.

The week will take the form of introductory courses / didactic lessons for machine learning (20 hours) for academics (masters students, doctoral students, postdoc students, researchers and teachers) wishing to develop skills in this field and to utilize machine learning in their research activities in surface engineering in a broad sense. The courses offered are intended more specifically for non-experts.

Like each edition, other sessions will complement this rich program:

“The Playground” session (short presentations for MA students)

PhD session

Scientific workshops organized by Hubs 1 and 3 of MANUTECH SLEIGHT

For HSE # 6 jointly organized by Competitive MINALOGIC Group, short sessions ‘Business Experiences in Artificial Intelligence’ will also be presented.

SSE # 6 is implemented in partnership with LabEx MILYON, MEGA, MATERIAUX, SIS PhD schools, AFM and MINALOGIC. The event is supported by PIA3-ANR and Saint-Étienne Métropole.

Registrations are open to the entire MANUTECH SLEIGHT consortium and to UdL laboratories (registration required). It can be implemented outside the consortium until June 14, 2021.

Find all the information on manutech-sleight.com