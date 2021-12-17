Neon Abyss: Free game from December 17, 2021 on Epic Games Store – Breakflip

Every day during the holidays starting at 5 PM, Epic Games offers one free game to all players. Neon Abyss is also free for 24 hours on EGS.

Every week, Epic Games offers a game that can be obtained for free on its platform. For Christmas is not a game week, but One game per day ! This offer lasts for 14 days, starting on December 16th, and thus allows you to collect 14 games for free.

In this December 17This is the game neon abyss Provided by the publisher onEpic Games Store. Find out all there is to know about this game!

From 5 p.m. this Friday, December 17, you have 24 hours until Add Neon Abyss for free to your Epic Games Store libraryOn the occasion of the 14 games offered by Epic Games. If you do not know this game, then its description will be as follows:

‘Neon Abyss is a fast-paced, rogue-like platformer in which you play as a member of the Hades’ Grim Squad and battle your guns across the abyss. Through the endless synergy of elements and a unique dungeon evolution system, each game diversifies the experience, and each choice changes the rules. Prepare to fire Hell!At the crossroads of frantic action for archers and the deep mechanics of rogue likes, Neon Abyss puts you in the shoes of a member of the “Grim Squad”, an intervention unit created by Hades himself to infiltrate the abyss and defeat the New Gods.The journey doesn’t end when you die because each defeat makes you more powerful. “

It was originally sold for €19.99 (source), you can enjoy Neon Abyss for free thanks to an Epic Games offering. Be warned, you only have 24 hours to add this game to your library.. It is yours for life, and you can install it whenever you want to play it.