Science Festival in Corsica: Davia Benedetti, committed ambassador

– I am the Corsica Ambassador for Fête de la science 2021. For me, it’s about making science culture accessible and honing curiosity and a taste for discovery by going out to meet the public – young and old – and the media to present the theme and events of this edition, and to participate in the highlights of Fête de la science , Participation in the dissemination of information on social networks.

– This year Science celebrates a double anniversary in Corsica …

Yes, this year we celebrate science doubly with 40 Universities of Corsica and 30 years of Fête de la science: this moment will feature even more, engagement and dialogue between the public and scientists about ‘same curiosity, same passion: discovery!

– How were you chosen?

– I am an anthropologist and lecturer at the universities of the University of Corsica. The Community of Corsica has offered me this mission as an ambassador. This is the first time that Corsica will be represented by a Research Ambassador in the Humanities and Social Sciences.

This year, it’s called Fête de la science (November 5 to 22) “Eureka! The passion of discovery. A topic that joins my research work in which I analyze, in particular, the role of emotions in the relationship to the world and the decision-making of performers and artists. The emotion of discovery is a topic that particularly interests me because it puts emotions at the center of our relationship with the world. Because, as neuroscientist Damasio reminds us, emotions are at the root of our decision-making, and our creativity. To do research is to discover creative ways of exploration, which is to experience the joy of understanding, to update and impart knowledge, to create a group and to secure this group by offering standards, where the anxiety of ignorance can be generated.

So emotion stimulates our intelligence?

– Yes, this is the indicator that allows us to react to keep our balance.

Because man always faces his torments, hopes, and joys.

Besides suffering, fear, anger and sadness, he seeks well-being, amazement and excitement that generates a variety of products: cultural, artistic and scientific. So interacting with our emotions is at the heart of our human condition.

So you’re saying that emotions drive researchers to find solutions?

– Of course. The advancement of knowledge is often associated with exaltation, joy, and ecstasy;

But also to amazement, annoyance, lack of understanding and questioning when the results obtained differ from the initial assumption.

Moreover, many of these feelings crossed me at the beginning of my research on dances in Corsica, when I discovered a field still pristine in any study.

– You published an article on the passion of discovery, can you tell us about it?

– This article leads us to ask to what extent the “passion of discovery” is the driving force behind advances in knowledge and the societal impacts that discoveries have.

Discovery consists in understanding a solution or a possibility, or encountering an unexpected reality that is neither in images nor in words in the brain. Discovery is about the unknown, the new, the unexplained, the other, the others.

Thus the “discovery passion” is a stage of research that encourages scientific creativity. I invite you to read the article

Is enhancing the position of women in the world of science a goal for you?

– Fostering creativity and action will be my goal. I am a woman who liberates herself through work. Therefore, work and access to knowledge, knowledge and culture must be encouraged for all. This question reminds me of an anecdote about Marie Curie that a reporter asked how it feels to be married to a great scientist. She replied: – You just have to ask my husband. ”

A final word about the programme

– More than 50 events are scheduled all over Corsica, even in rural areas.

In these two weeks of discovery aimed at everyone, many players joined forces around science and research in Corsica.

see the program