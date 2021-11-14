NHL: Bruins’ top streak strikes again

Sure enough, the Boston Bruins’ top trio, made up of Quebecers Patrice Bergeron, as well as Brad Marchand and David Pasternak, launched the offensive on Saturday at the Prudential Center to defeat the New Jersey Devils 5-2.

The visitors were already 1-0 up after 20 minutes when the three men started their work. Marchand first took advantage of the power game to rock the ropes. The number 63 answered after 2 minutes and 42 seconds after his first success. He thus reprioritized two goals to his goal, as Dawson Mercer shook the Devils’ ropes, 28 seconds after Marchand’s first goal.

“We are constantly pushing ourselves to be better,” said Marchand, whose comments were echoed by the National League’s website after the game. Even tonight, when we had a good match, there are times when we blame ourselves for not being good enough in certain situations.”

Mercer was also a goal partner, Jesper Pratt, late in the second half. But the three Bruins players did not have their last word, as Bergeron once again gave priority to two goals at the start of the third half, while Jake Debrosk completed the score in an empty net. Bergeron also collected an assist in Marchand’s first game, while Pastrnak was a net-clash partner of two of his teammates.

“Obviously we have a lot of fun on the ice and our chemistry keeps going up, so we can easily guess what other people are going to do, but that doesn’t mean we’re always kind to each other.” Marchand added. I would love that we can hold ourselves accountable for performing at a high level and do that every night.”

“I have a lot of respect for the way they play,” said Devils manager Lindy Raff of the Bruins. These are the type of players you would like to have on your team. We know that to win you have to do your part to stop them.”

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy also featured three assists.

Goalkeeper Jeremy Swayman saved 27 balls to win.

Stutzle launches, senators win

Tim Stutzel scored his first goal of the year to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Saturday night at the Canadian Tire Center.

For the majority of the match, the Senators beat their Ontario visiting rivals. Indeed, the crowd favorites counted the first five goals of the match, including the fourth that came from the German’s baton, in the game of strength.

The Penguins may have given the fans a slight panic when they activated the machine and Kasperi Cabanen and Ivan Rodriguez scored three quick goals in 4:08 in the second half of the third period.

However, Drake Paterson sealed the outcome of the encounter by counting in an empty net to complete his four-point evening.

Zach Sanford, Michael Del Zotto and Parker Kelly also found the net.

Lassi Thompson collected his first NHL point when he was complicit in Del Zotto’s success.

Maple Leafs triumph at the last minute

At Buffalo, Morgan Riley scored 11 seconds before normal time and saw the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Sabers 5-4.

Alexander Kervot first intercepted Sabers’ exit before handing the disc to his defender, who beat goalkeeper Aaron Dale with a fine shot. Thus, the two men collected the second point of the meeting.

Along with Riley, David Kampf, Ondrej Cassie, Michael Banting and John Tavares jogged the ropes for visitors.

For the Sabers, two goals within 59 seconds in the final third allowed a 4-4 draw. Skinner also scored another goal in the first half, and also collected an assist, on Taj Thompson’s goal.

My husband is Panarine and Cryder

In Columbus, Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider rocked the ropes twice to give the New York Rangers a 5-3 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Panarin scored his third and fourth goal of the season, while Kreider raised his tally to 11. One of his two successes tonight was in the power game.

Ryan Strom and Adam Fox each provided assists, while Jacob Tropa finished his match with two points, one goal and one assist.

Goalkeeper Igor Shesterkin signed the win with a 31st stop performance, but had to leave the match prematurely in the third half due to injury.

Florida’s fight for lightning

At the Amalie Arena, the Tampa Bay Lightning earned the honors in the second round of the Florida duel against the Panthers by a score of 3 to 2 in overtime.

During the extra period, Ondrej Palat picked up the disc behind his net and sent it straight to Brayden Point, who picked it up at the Panthers blue line, before escaping and ending the debate.

Lightning had a 2-0 lead midway through the game, thanks to Pat Maron and Victor Hedman, but the guests responded with two goals in 36 seconds, through Jonathan Huberdeau and Eto Lostarinen.

Goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevsky saved against all the attacks of the other Panthers, ending the match with 26 saves in the victory.

