Trolling. A new scam targeting FranceConnect users

The goal is tempting to Fraudsters. FranceConnect, the service that guarantees the identity of a person who wishes to connect to more than 700 online services, is affected by a campaign aimed at

Trolling. A warning message was broadcast at FranceConnect websiteThis Friday. “There is a phishing campaign currently underway in the form of emails that simulate notifications sent by FranceConnect after each contact” we can read it.

Victims receive an email with the FranceConnect logo. The message informs that contact has just been made on their behalf regarding the service that has gathered more than 21 million users. To specify that it is not, the user must click on the link in the specified message RTL. The goal is “to recover your identifiers,” warns France Connect.

Campaign d #Phishing In progress by email regarding #FranceConnect If you have any doubts about an email, consult https://t.co/fbDnvBdasJ for more information. pic.twitter.com/ZT29RmEXQE CyberGEND (CyberGEND) March 26, 2021

Check the return address

“If you have any doubts about the sender or if you receive an email when you have not used FranceConnect, please refer to our frequently asked questions and send the fraudulent email to us. Our official emails are always sent from the address [email protected],” he writes FranceConnect website. To avoid becoming a victim of phishing, you should always check the sender’s email address in case of suspicious, unexpected, or spam email.

If you have previously submitted your credentials, contact FranceConnect to verify that no abnormal operation has been carried out by Cyber ​​criminals. After that, it is imperative to warn the concerned services and report the fraud on the Cybermalveillance.gouv.fr platform. Finally, you must change your password, without forgetting to do the same process, if the group is used on other websites.