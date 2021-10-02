Science Festival in Le Puy

Le Boy en velay. Science Festival at Le Puy.

As part of the Science Festival, which will take place on Saturday 9 October, the Crozatti Museum opens its doors for the first time free of charge and becomes the heart of a science village under the theme “Passion of Discovery”. Associations, institutions and companies will present workshops, demonstrations and exhibitions in the Museum and in Rose Valland Square (Henry Vinay Park). Archeology, Astronomy, Biodiversity, and Motion Cinema Come satisfy your thirst for curiosity by discovering these disciplines in an original way.

Science Festival, a national event in Le Puy-en-Velay

Flag Day is a national event held every year in October. On this occasion, participants in the scientific life present a series of exhibitions, educational workshops, open days or other activities in research laboratories.

Created in 1992, it is organized every year by the Ministry of Higher Education and Research. This meeting was notably coordinated in Auvergne by the University of Clermont Auvergne. The Puy-en-Velay Science Village is jointly organized by the Agglomeration of Puy-en-Velay, the City of Puy and the astu’sciences association. The goal, then, is to get science out of the laboratories and bring it to the heart of the places where the citizens live. As a reminder, the science festival begins with the exhibition “Coup de foudre” in Shadrack and the activities that revolve around it.

Saturday, October 9 all-day program:

At the Crozier Museum:

– Heritage Service “Panic in the Museum” escape game at 11am, 2pm and 4pm (reservation required)

– Air and land, gears adventure across the Ali plateau

– Reading room with applications on tablets, books and documents by the Administrative Media Library of Haute-Loire

– Preventive archeology near you by the National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research

– Carrier of Words by Pieds à Terre

Emotions in the depths of the sky and infinite space discovered by the Orion Society

Other Life Lands by Double Star NC-CARA

Listening to the Upheavals of the Universe by Simone Weil High School

Fossils and climate change by geologist Jean-Noel Bourget

– Formation of geology and landscape by the Haute-Loire Geological Group

– Learn about some traces of animals and their biological or anatomical peculiarities by Panpa Haut Allier

The visual theater of Emile Raynaud at the Porsche Fabulous Inventions

– Polignac Castle underground by the Canyon du Velay Caves group.

On the Roses of Rose Valland (Henry Vinay Garden)

– Conte flag from Puy-en-Vely Municipal Library

Improbable Animals by Philip Lacomb, Research Biologist

– Excavate GRAV: Become an archaeologist trained by Archaeological Research Group Vellave

Discovering the world of bees by Label Ruche du Velay

– Selections from the experiences of Petit De Bruyers Auvergne Rhone-Alpes

Climate mural competition from Labo Logipro and Campus 26

– Little Plant Without Borders from the National Botanical Institute in Central Massif.