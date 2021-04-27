Seven-year agreement between NHL and Turner Sports

(New York) The National Hockey League and Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia, have a seven-year agreement to broadcast NHL matches beginning in the 2021-22 season.

The Canadian Press

Commissioner Gary Batman and Jeff Zucker, Chairman of WarnerMedia News & Sports, announced in a press release Tuesday morning.

The press release does not specify the financial value of the contract.

This agreement means that the link between the NHL and NBC will end at the conclusion of the following qualifiers. NBC has been broadcasting NHL games since 2005 and completing the final year of a ten-year deal with Bettman Circuit.

In early March, the National Hockey League announced a seven-term deal with ESPN. It will be the first time since the 1998-1999 season that the NHL has relied on two partner networks to broadcast its matches in the United States.

Under the deal announced Tuesday, TNT and TBS will broadcast the Stanley Cup Finals and playoff matches for the first time in their history.

In fact, when Turner Sports presents the Final in 2023, it will be the first time since 1994 that it has been broadcast exclusively on cable in the United States.

The agreement also stipulates that Turner Sports will acquire the broadcast rights for up to 72 regular season matches each year and the Winter Classic each season. Usually this meeting takes place in 1he is January.

TNT will exclusively broadcast the US Stanley Cup Final in three of the seven years of the agreement, and half of the playoffs each year.