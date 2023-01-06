Six members of the Polish Constitutional Court refuse to recognize its president – ČT24 – Czech Television

Przylebská is considered close to Jaroslav Kaczynski, leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party. Under her leadership, the Constitutional Court stood on the steps of the controversial conservative government in the Polish judiciary, over which Warsaw was in a long-running dispute with Brussels.

The six justices claim that Przelbieska’s tenure at the helm of the Constitutional Court has already ended. The letter to Przylebská was signed by Wojciech Sych, Jakub Stelina, Mariusz Muszyński, Andrzej Zielonacki, Zbigniew Jędrzejewski and Bohdan Świenczkowski. The newspaper commented on the situation, “We found ourselves on the brink of a constitutional crisis.”

Disputes have been going on for a long time about when Przylebská’s term at the helm of this institution should end. The former deputy chairman of the Constitutional Court, Stanislav Bernat, wrote a year ago that Przylibska was appointed on the basis of the law, which follows that the term of the chief justice is six years and ends on December 20, 2022. This opinion is shared by former judges and other legal experts.