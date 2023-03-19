Snoop Dogg is expanding his business. You will sell coffee products

“My relationship with coffee goes back a long way. During my many long nights in the studio working on one hit after another with others, coffee was a very important fuel that kept us going. The rapper, who goes by the stage name Snoop Dogg, said in his official statement, today, Together with Michael, we are launching the company behind the tastiest coffee in Indonesia,” he said, adding that he took just one sip and became addicted to it.

Indonesia is one of the largest coffee producers in the world. This raw material began to be cultivated there at the end of the 16th century, during the Dutch colonial period. The country behind the production of both Arabica and Robusta coffee beans. Civet coffee also comes from Indonesia, which has a taste similar to caramel or dark chocolate and is among the most expensive in the world.

Rapper Snoop Dogg’s coffee beans come from the Gayo region on the island of Sumatra. “This site is famous for the quality of the coffee beans. “It originates from the beautiful mountainous basin of Lake Tawar and the town of Takanjun,” the statement said.

Snoop Dogg has been working in many different sectors for several years. In 2020, for example, he launched his own brand of wine. As a vocal supporter of cannabis, he also has his own line of cannabis products.

He decided to expand, for example, into the field of pet food supplements and is also behind the gluten-free cereal, which goes by the name Snoop Loopz.