New Jersey Devils veteran Travis Zagac plays the role of 1000H Her National League career match, Sunday in Washington, but the capitals didn’t care, who scored three times in a row in the past 1920s to win 4-3.

After day three started in the Eastern Division, the winners were trailed by 2-0 as TJ Oshie began their comeback in a tough mid-span game. Upon returning from the locker room, he made a “hats” tie by John Carlson in the middle of the engagement. Soon after, the massive attack helped them well again, as O’Shea completed a play by Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller to kick his attacker. Alexander Ovechkin also attached a needle to an additional leg.

“It was really good. In the post-match press conferences, O’Shea said that our goals were scored in a number of ways. We put ourselves in areas to score, and our playmakers gave plays.”

Former Ottawa Senator Craig Anderson kicked off his debut match with Washington. He spun 22 pills back, outdone by Andreas Johnson, Jack Hughes and Nikita Joseph, the latter closing the gap ten seconds earlier.

“I thought Anderson had played a really good game,” said Capitals coach Peter LaViolet. For the first ten minutes we were a little slow, but we were good after that. He saved some big balls and gave us a chance. “

At the other end of the ice, goalkeeper Aaron Dale had 37 saves.

As for the demons, PK Subban fired two bullets in less than 20 minutes. His team is second in the final division, but have only played 13 games so far.

To return to Zajac, he is the fourth hockey player to reach at least 1,000 matches for New Jersey. Ken Danico (1283), Martin Brodeur (1259) and Patrick Elias (1240) are the others.

“It wasn’t the result we had hoped for. However, it was a special moment for me and I will never forget it. The guys and the organization did a great job making it an unforgettable event for me,” Zagac said.