Sporting Montreal won the Canadian Futsal Championship

Montreal opened the scoring in the first half, but the Torontonians responded quickly. The Quebec representatives thought they were going to the locker room with a 2-1 lead, but the defending champion tied the match again less than 5 seconds before the break.

The last 20 minutes were the work of Sporting Montreal captain Shaquille Michaud. The player who also captains the Haitian national team put his team on his shoulders by scoring a hat-trick, including the winning goal and the locking goal.

Of course, from a personal point of view, the match I played today I will not soon forget. My goal is always to set an example for my teammates his family after the meeting.

I don’t have words. Shaquille, I’m Shaquille. It’s the championship, it’s the experience, it’s his second Canadian championship Fouad Daoudi, coach of Sporting Montreal, explained that he is still fascinated by the passion.

Sporting Montreal just won the second Canadian Futsal Championship in its history. Photo: Audrey Magni/Canada Football Club

Montreal finally beat their Ontario rivals 6 to 3. The last two goals were scored in an empty net as their opponents played a flying goalkeeper in an attempt to equalise.

It was a very complicated game. We had expectations from the other team, they won last year. I prepared my team as best I could and I think they responded Mr. Daoudi admitted

” The second time we win the Canadian Championship, it sure is great. All the hard work we put in has finally paid off. » – Quote from Shaquille Michaud, captain of Sporting Montreal

With this victory, Sporting Montreal got his ticket to the Club Championship in the Arab Republic of Egypt Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbean Football Association CONCACAF Which is expected to take place this summer. The host country and exact dates for the competition have not yet been determined.

Earlier today, the Alberta representative, Callies FC, won the bronze medal by defeating Yukon Selects 1-0.

Huge success, says Suker Ottaways

Having hosted the Canadian Futsal Championship, Soccer Outaouais is confident in its ability to grow the sport in the region, especially considering the sale of three of its four days of competition.

Volunteers and the whole organization, we stopped everything we could. It’s amazing and a huge success. It’s radiation across Canada rejoices Richard Gravel, Director General of the organization.

According to him, the final match between Sporting Montreal and Toronto Idol was especially appreciated by young futsal players from Gatineau.

To see the level of futsal we saw in the final, it was cool, there were magical games. The Autoways are a futsal district, but hosting the National Championship was an apotheosis for us. Mr. Gravel insists.

These two teams have met in the final in three of the last four editions of the competition and each won a duel before Sunday’s showdown. Hundreds of fans traveled from Montreal and Toronto to attend, creating a great atmosphere from start to finish.