Pinty’s extends its partnership with NASCAR until 2026 in Canada

Drivers and car enthusiasts across the country will be delighted to hear that Pinty’s has renewed its partnership with Canada’s NASCAR Series until the end of the 2026 season.

The Ontario company, which specializes in poultry processing, has been associated with this tournament for ten years now, but has been its main sponsor since 2016.

“Benty’s commitment to the Canadian motorsport scene has been an important driver in driving excitement and interest in this series,” said Chad Siegler, NASCAR Vice President.

So the future of the tournament, the most important in the country, is guaranteed, at least in the next five years.

The kick-off of the 2022 season will be held at the Oval Arena in Sunset, Ontario, on May 14 in the evening.

For the first time in three years, the calendar will include 13 phases, while in 2020 and 2021, the pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of certain events.

The NASCAR Pinty Series will stop in Quebec this year, at Vallée-Jonction (June 11), Trois-Rivières (August 7) ​​and Mirabel (August 27).

The program also marks the cars’ return to the streets of Toronto (as part of the IndyCar weekend in mid-July), its first foray into Newfoundland, on the East Oval (June 25) and dirt racing, also the first race in the series, scheduled for August 16 In Ohsweken Complex, Ontario.