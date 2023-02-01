State-of-the-art drones for $1 are being offered to Kyiv by American militants

The company prepared the offer “to help the country defend itself against the expected Russian attack.” But the offer is not simple. The sale must be approved by US President Joe Biden’s administration. According to the Wall Street Journal, it has not yet commented on the offer, and the government in Kyiv also declined to comment.

Washington previously refused to supply General Atomics’ Gray Eagle jets to Ukraine over concerns that the sensitive technology could fall into enemy hands if it were shot down.

The Wall Street Journal reports that over the past year, the United States has supplied Ukraine with more than 700 smaller drones, including Switchblade tactical drones. These drones do not carry weapons, but can be easily carried and used in kamikaze-style attacks. “It is widely used to protect Ukrainian websites,” the post said.

Against them, Reapers are significantly more advanced devices with longer range, higher speed, and better capabilities. Drones with a wingspan of more than 20 meters can stay in the air for up to 24 hours and can carry weapons. The old version of the drone that the company offers to Ukraine usually costs several million dollars.