Stefan Boyer succeeded Mark Demers in the Laval Movement

According to him, the current deputy mayor, but also deputy chairman of the Executive Committee and Counselor of the municipality of Duvernay-Pont Vieux, is Without a doubt, the most qualified candidate for mayor because of my succession .

Mr. Boyer has shown on numerous occasions that he has the expertise needed to take on the job of mayor, except by replacing me as deputy mayor or by deftly leading the work on site. Laval re-launch Mayor Mark Demers adds.

Stefan Boyer, succeeded him as head of the political formation.

It is a great honor. Mark Demer’s administration cleaned up Laval and put our city on the right track. Quote from:Stefan Boyer

Thanks to his legacy I can offer my vision to continue building a society that meets our aspirations. He said in a statement.

One ballot paper was presented to the President of the Elections and thus Mr. Boyer was elected unanimously.

At the end of March, Mark Demers announced in a press release titled I have a feeling that my homework has been accomplished, He will not run for a third term in the upcoming municipal elections in November.

The person who spent thirty years as a police officer plus two terms as mayor said he was quiet about this decision that was made jointly with his wife. Mainly for personal reasons .

Mark Demers remained mayor of Laval until the end of his term in November.