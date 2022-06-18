Strike day at 15 SQDC branches

With negotiations still deadlocked, about 200 members of the Charity Cannabis Charity (SQDC) union went on strike on Saturday, in about fifteen branches across the province.

The CSN-affiliated union had voted at the start of the month to bank itself a five-day strike in order to lobby SQDC’s direction. According to federation president Maxime Nadeau, Saturday’s strike will show the important work its members are doing as the Formula 1 Grand Prix returns after a two-year absence.

Our negotiations are still faltering on the issue of wages and the employer still has not made a decent offer of wages. So we started a strike again today, during the weekend when traffic is very high, at a time when the demand for our expertise is high,” explained Maxime Nadeau.

Thus, SQDC employees deplore the disparity of more than 38% between them and their colleagues from the Société des Alcools du Québec (SAQ). Currently, the base salary at SQDC is $17.12 an hour and it takes about eight years to reach 12e The move is set at $21.23 an hour.

“We again call on the employer to settle these negotiations as soon as possible. Stephanie Gratton, Vice President of the Federation of Public Service Employees (FEESP-CSN), said the Treasury Board should give clear powers to SQDC as soon as possible to reach a mutually satisfactory agreement .