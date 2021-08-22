SummerSlam: Becky Lynch is back!

be careful ! The following contains the major spoilers of the WWE SummerSlam results.



It all started very badly. Immediately after Bianca Belair entered the SmackDown Championship defense against Sasha Banks, The announcer told us that the competitor was unable to attend this evening. But you can imagine that WWE didn’t have just one trick, we were told in the aftermath that we had already found someone to replace Banks… Carmella! Yes Carmella.

While the fans had decided to swap the Champions League match for a Bulgarian semi-professional D2 match, Becky Lynch’s entry music explodes across Allegiant Stadium!

After months of rumors and a barrage of hopes, The man is finally back! The Irish entered the ring and began settling the case of Carmella, who was kicked out of the ring. military hands.

Then the inevitable happened. With only Lynch and Belair remaining in the ring, the pair gave fans a fight that lived up to their expectations.

Authentic squash! Becky beat the champion in less than 30 seconds Meanwhile, he regained the SmackSown Champion belt. Becky is at the top of the blue show!

Find all of the WWE SummerSlam scores at this title, plus our review of the show below:

