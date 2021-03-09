Juno Prize: Takes Cowboys Fringants at The Weeknd

Les Cowboys Fringants earned her first nomination for the upcoming Juno Awards by becoming one of Quebec’s French-speaking artist for winning a quote in the People’s Choice category.

Competition will be high, however, for this Juno postponement after a popular vote. The Quebec group will play stars Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd.





The latter, an unhappy finalist of the same award for five years, indicates that he is the favorite after the enormous success of his song. Blind lights (Over 2 billion games on Spotify, to date) and his recent performance at the end of the first half in Super Bowl.

Other artists shortlisted for audience selection are Curtis Waters, JP Sachs, Lennon Stella, Tate McCray, Ali Gatti, and NAV.

Avril Lavigne, winner of the award in 2019 and 2020, is not among the finalists this year.

Due to the enthusiasm for their success America is crying, Les Cowboys Fringants will have to watch out when the nominations in all other categories are revealed at 11 am.





The Quebec group is the first French-speaking artist in Quebec to receive a nomination since the Cœur de pirate in 2016. Previously, Serge Fury (2015), Jeanette Reno (2012), Maxime Landry (2010), Claude Dubois (2008), Marie-Eileen Tibert (2005) has been cited in French for their music.

Celine Dion, for both French and English albums, has received numerous nominations over the years, without ever winning the Cup.

Quebecers Arcade Fire, Simple Plan (2006 winner), Grégory Charles, The Lost Fingers, Leonard Cohen, and Bobby Bazini have also been cited thanks to the success of the English albums.

The 50th Juno Awards will take place on May 16.

