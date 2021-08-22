Tennis: Medvedev hits himself with the camera and goes crazy

The end of the series for Daniil Medvedev. The world number two Russian, who held the title in Toronto last week, fell into the semi-finals of the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati on Saturday, defeating fellow countryman Andrei Rublev in three sets (2-6, 6-3, 6-3).

• Read also: Videos | America’s Got Talent: Quebecers wow judges

• Read also: He finds a way to listen to a rugby match at his wedding

The seventh in the world lied expectations, he who had not scored a set in his previous four matches against the skinny Medvedev (1.98 m, 83 kg), who reached the Australian Open final at the beginning of the season. general.

In Ohio on Sunday, Rublev will thus play his fourth final of the year (one title in Rotterdam). It will be the second in a tournament of this category, located just below the Grand Slam lifts, after losing in April in Monte Carlo to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

To win the title in Ohio, he will find the Greek, third in the world, or he will have to battle with German Alexander Zverev (fifth), who opposed him in another semi-final.

Rublev had already taken a step forward against an opponent who had not succeeded at all until then. Overwhelmed by things in the first round, the Muscovites appeared headed for a fifth defeat in as many games as World No. 2.

But he was able to be more aggressive and daring at the time, and he didn’t hesitate to force his nature into the net, like a shot befitting Stefan Edberg, executed at the end of the game. But the inconvenience suffered by his opponent may also have tip the scales in his favour.

At the beginning of the second set, Medvedev hit the camera at the baseline, which he kicked, very upset. Visibly affected in the left hand and right arm during the shock, the 2019 edition winner requested a physical therapist while changing sides, then in the third round.

No longer dominant, World No. 2 had to defend a lot against Rublev who became aggressive. In a thrilling eighth match that lasted more than 15 minutes in the second set, the seventh world ended up smashing his fifth chance. Before scoring the set (6-3) all around, not without having to defend two separate balls.

Rublev certainly had the upper hand over his compatriot by breaking him twice in the final set of the match, which ended in 2:15. In the women’s event in Cincinnati, Australian Ashleigh Barty, ranked 1 in the world, did not face many difficulties to get rid of the former world number one, German Angelique Kerber (22). The winner of Wimbledon – already beating Kerber in the semi-finals – 6-2, 7-5 in 1:15.

Her service proficiency (12 aces to 1) helped her take the scale of a three-time Grand Slam champion (Australia US Open 2016, Wimbledon 2018).

On Sunday, Barty will try to claim a fifth title of the season after his titles in London, Stuttgart, Miami and at the WTA 500 in Melbourne (Yarra Valley).

Therefore, she will have to overcome the surprise guest in the round of four, the Swiss Gil Techmann (76), or the Czech Karolina Pliskova (fourth), who dominated her in the Wimbledon final.