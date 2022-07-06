Surfboard was developed in Quebec

A fully self-propelled electric skateboard capable of hovering above the waves is being developed in Shawinigan.

If there are similar marine devices produced in China, then the Defien board is the first model designed in Quebec. This is equipped with a turbine and a flying fin just below the waterline.

Once lifted, the surfer contacts at ankle level and picks up the command. By moving and adding to the speed, up to 28 km / h, he will be able to raise the device a few centimeters and fly at the level of the waves.

“We put a lot of weight up front. Once the board starts to come out of the water, you slowly go back on the board and the board deflects and you’ll be able to stay out of the water while keeping the turbine in the water so no air gets in,” explained designer Dylan Lessard, who works for a contractor from The sub, that if you stay at maximum altitude, you’ll be able to get out about 24 inches of water and keep it there for an hour or an hour and a half. Shawinigan.

However, we are still in the experimental stage only based on a prototype. A hoverboard cannot be marketed in Quebec for another year, after obtaining approval from Transport Canada.

This marine game can be sold for about 20 thousand dollars.