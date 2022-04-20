Talk continues about the future of Senators

Ottawa Senator members aren’t for sale, at least not yet, but that doesn’t stop a local entrepreneur from expressing an interest in being part of a group of investors who could eventually get the franchise if it became available.

• Read also: Mike Bussey: Greetings from the players

• Read also: Soon it’s time for vacation on the planes

Known in the Canadian Capital Territory, Roger Greenberg is a minority shareholder in the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, the company that owns, among other things, Rouge et Noir (of the Canadian Football League). As the Ottawa Sun daily reported, referring to an interview the manager in question gave to local CTV, he would like to be involved in any plan to buy the club if the two daughters of former owner Eugene Melnick – who died a few weeks ago – decide to part with it.

So far, Anna and Olivia Melnick have not provided any clues in this direction. In addition, the Greenberg family was among the partners of the first owner in the history of Senators, Bruce Firestone, in 1992.

In terms of day-to-day operations, the local newspaper clarified that the National Hockey League is ensuring that Melnyk’s heirs have all the tools necessary to ensure the smooth running of the organization. The previous owner also set up a board of directors several years ago to take important decisions as needed. Senate Executive Director John Miszuk, Lawrence Ziffman, a longtime business partner, and Sheldon Pliner, another partner who works alongside him at a law firm, will oversee the team’s operations over the coming months.