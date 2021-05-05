Pandemic | Cheerful personalities in the Awais area

Sorry, your browser does not support the videos

Public health in the region said at a press briefing on Wednesday that many indicators have improved in recent weeks in Ottawa, but that the fragile situation requires a small-step relief strategy.

Ariane Kroll

“We have begun to regain control of the situation in the region,” Dr.Return Brigitte Benard, Interim Director of Public Health at the Ottawa Center for Integrated Health and Social Services (CISSS).

The numbers are currently encouraging for many indicators, but we consider that the third wave is not yet under control. ”

The number of active outbreaks has increased from more than 100 a few weeks ago to 47 this week.

The average number of new cases per day was 58 last week, down from 91 the previous week.

Dr. said. The positivity rate has also decreased slightly, but remains among the highest in the county at 6.5%.Return Benard.

In these circumstances, it is important to adopt a cautious approach and “a strategy of small steps to reduce measures,” the Director of Public Health temporarily explained.

Quebec on Tuesday announced the reopening of elementary schools across Ottawa from next Monday, May 10. Special emergency measures on this date will also be lifted at the Migrant Resource Centers in Vallée-de-la-Gatineau and Papineau, which will move to the red level (high school opening, including class rotations during the last three years of high school; curfew) 9:30 p.m.; unnecessary businesses open). However, special emergency measures will be maintained in Gatineau, as well as in the Collines-de-l’Outaouais and Pontiac RCMs.