Canada’s youngest table tennis players meet in Boucherville

For the first time in its history, the Boucherville Table Tennis Club will host a major national competition on April 22, 23 and 24. The event will select the best table tennis players in the 11, 12 and 13 age groups. Six provinces confirmed their participation.

Canadian Table Tennis wants to target young prospects from across Canada in a medium to long-term project called Target Group 28/32. The goal is to recruit athletes for the 2028 and 2032 Olympics. This program is for girls and boys aged 13 and under (2009 and under). It has two divisions, Team 2028 and Team 2032.

In 2022-2023, Canadian table tennis will begin with age groups 11, 12 and 13, the following year the organization will add 14, and the following year, 15. Then the program is evaluated.

Thus, Canada’s top 64 table tennis players will be gathered at De Mortagne High School on April 22, 23 and 24. The Boucherville Table Tennis Club Organizing Committee is anticipating a great show during these three days of competition.

The meeting was organized in cooperation with the Canadian Table Tennis Association, the Quebec Table Tennis Federation and the City of Boucherville. In addition, many volunteers participate, including students from the international program at De Mortagne High School.

The Boucherville club will be represented by Léonie Gougeon, Félix Gougeon, Louis Bouchard, Nathan Benoit, Léo Tremblay, Alexandre Guay and Jeremy Lazaroff.