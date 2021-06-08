TELUS becomes the first telecom service provider in Canada to set scientific targets for reducing greenhouse gases and is iSBT certified

Vancouver, BC, June 7, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – TELUS today announced that it has set new science-based carbon-reduction targets that have been approved as part of the iSBT Science Initiative targets, to reaffirm its global leadership in sustainability and support the global fight against climate change. TELUS is committed to:

Absolute range 1 and 2 reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030, with 2019 as the standard 1 ;

; Reducing absolute Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from commercial travel and daily commuting by 46% between 2019 and 2030;

75% reduction for every million dollars of revenue in Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from the purchase of products, services and equipment, as well as from the use of products sold during the same period.

In April, TELUS released a file Sustainability Report 2020 , which sets out its environmental, social and governance strategies and priorities, including the ambitious goal of making all of its activities carbon neutral by 2030.

Doug French, Chief Financial Officer at TELUS, summarizes: “Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance guides all our choices and actions.” We are proud of TELUS’ role as a global leader in sustainability, as well as our desire to innovate to reduce our carbon footprint and the impact of our operations on the planet while creating lasting value for the communities in which we serve, live and work. At TELUS, sustainable solutions are at the heart of all decisions, whether it is reducing greenhouse gas emissions, achieving carbon neutrality in all our activities by 2030, or innovating by implementing the largest remote work program in the country. “

Science-Based Goals Mobilize companies to set science-based goals and enhance their competitive advantage in the transition to a low carbon economy. It is the result of a partnership between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The initiative identifies and encourages best practices in setting scientifically relevant goals, provides resources and guidance to break down barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves business goals. iSBT uses a robust and proven set of methodologies to determine the emissions reductions needed in every sector and for every company to prevent catastrophic global warming.

In 2020, TELUS exceeded its climate change goals by reducing its energy consumption by 17% and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 37% compared to 2010. Last year, as the pandemic spread across the globe, TELUS was able to enable more than 95% of its workforce work from home or on the go. These efforts not only saved time and resources, but also reduced greenhouse gas emissions associated with travel between work and home. In addition, TELUS has negotiated four power purchase agreements that will allow it to use electricity only from renewable energy sources, such as wind or solar, in Alberta.

To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to building a sustainable future, visit telus.com/durabilite .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX:T, NYSE:TU) is a dynamic and world-leading communications technology company, with annual revenues of $16 billion and 16 million customer connections for its mobile, voice, data, and IP services. Television, video, entertainment and security services. We use our advanced technology and compassion to achieve remarkable human benefits. We have always put customers first. This focus is reflected in all areas of our activity, which has enabled us to become undeniable leaders in customer loyalty and service. In 2020, TELUS mobile network was recognized as the fastest in the world, underscoring our commitment to providing Canadians with superior technologies that connect us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leading digital health technology company. It improves access to health and wellness services, and revolutionizes the flow of medical data across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions to players in the agricultural value chain. Improves food production by focusing on better operations and using data from agribusiness. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is an innovator in the digital customer experience space. It provides next-generation content management and AI solutions to global companies in technology, gaming, e-commerce, financial technology, telecommunications, media, healthcare, travel and accommodation. TELUS and TELUS International operate in more than 25 countries around the world. Together, let’s create a better future.

True to the company’s deeply held community philosophy “We Deliver Where We Live” and its social call to connect all citizens with a passion to make the world a better place, TELUS team members, current and retired, have offered more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of community volunteering since 2000 The unparalleled generosity of the team members and their incredible volunteer work have made TELUS the most generous company in the world.

To learn more about TELUS, visit telus.com Follow us on Twitter ( Tweet embed ) and on Instagram ( Tweet embed ).

For more information please contact:

Stephanie Dussault

Media Relations, TELUS

[email protected]

1 The target framework includes biogenic emissions and removals of bioenergy feedstock.