Apple employees are unhappy with the prospect of going back to the office

Dozens of employees of the California giant Apple have expressed doubts about the idea of ​​returning to the office three times a week starting in September as desired by the group’s management, according to the specialist website The Verge.

“We would like to take this opportunity to raise growing concerns among our colleagues,” read an internal letter co-authored by about 80 Apple brand employees and published by The Verge last Friday.

“Apple’s policy on telecommuting or flexible working, and the connectivity that goes with it, has already forced some of our colleagues to resign,” the employees wrote.

“Without the inclusion that flexibility allows, many of us feel we have to choose between our families, our well-being and the ability to do our best at work, or to be part of Apple.”

Like other American tech giants, and many companies from all sectors, Apple has allowed its employees to work remotely since the first shutdowns last year.

But like Google, Facebook or Microsoft, the iPhone manufacturer wants to evolve towards a hybrid model where employees will be present at the workplace several days of the week.

In an email sent last week and reported by The Verge, Apple chief Tim Cook said most employees should show up on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays starting in September.

On the other hand, Twitter decides that employees who want it will be able to work from home permanently.

In the letter, Apple employees explained that remote work is a well-functioning system that provides them with a better work-life balance while reducing the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

They also ensure that they are satisfied with not having to spend time on public transportation or share a loaded workspace. “

“Many of us not only feel well connected with our colleagues around the world, but we feel better connected than ever,” the signatories wrote.

“We are motivated to continue working as we do now without the daily need to return to the office. There seems to be a disconnect between the way the leadership team sees working remotely or in a flexible location and the live experiences of many Apple employees.”

Asked by AFP, Apple did not immediately respond.

