That’s it, Thomas Pesquet has taken control of the International Space Station!

Thomas Pesquet on Monday became the first French astronaut to command the International Space Station (ISS), a position of responsibility he will hold until his return to Earth, scheduled for November.

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut took over from fellow Japanese Akihiko Hoshied (JAXA),, broadcast on Internet.

“I am proud to represent my country there‘, announced Thomas Bisket, 43 years old, arrived on the ship space station In April to participate in the second orbit mission of his career.

movie crew in space

live in English”The active role played by France in space exploration and aviation“.”Thank you to all the decision makers, all the engineers, and all those working in the space sector. If you become the first captain of a spacecraft today, I owe it to you very muchThis time, the former Air France pilot continued.

In this post, Thomas Pesquet will be Responsible for the other six members he is currently staying with on the International Space Station (three Americans, two Russians and one Japanese), plus three new members preparing to take off from Baikonur in Kazakhstan to join the station and there Filming the first feature film in orbit.

The ISS commander is who It enters into daily contact with the Earth, and must ensure the proper implementation of the tasks assigned to the astronauts (Scientific experiments, maintenance operations…etc), in a good atmosphere.

In an emergency situation, such as a fire or decompression, it is he who All authority to make decisions.

These tasks are not It can’t be compared to flying an airplane Because the space station flies at an altitude of 400 km above the Earth independently, and guidance maneuvers are performed from the ground.