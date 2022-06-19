The Anniversary Cup has arrived in Saint-Jean

The trophy, which is over 100 years old, arrived by helicopter.

This gave a rather impressive spectacle and hundreds of people were in the streets, despite the rain, to come and watch its arrival on the waterfront in Saint-Jean.

The cup was attached to the helicopter that I dropped onto a boat. This was followed by a procession on land.

Fans of the four teams participating in the tournament came from all over Canada, from Alberta, Ontario and Quebec to attend the celebrations and matches for the competition.

Shawinigan Cataractes fans took part in the arrival of the Memorial Trophy in Saint-Jean on Sunday. Photo: Radio Canada

The Edmonton Oil Kings (West), Hamilton Bulldogs (Ontario), Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL) and Saint-Jean Sea Dogs (the host team) will compete until the final game scheduled for Wednesday, June 29.

It’s been two years since the Anniversary Cup was canceled, with the 2020 and 2021 editions unable to take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Quebec Junior Hockey League will attempt to win the title for the third year in a row, after Rowen Noranda Husky in 2019 and Acadian Bathurst Titan in 2018, the year of its 100th edition. The Windsor Spitfires, representing Ontario, won in 2017.

The memorial trophy was previously delivered to Saint-Jean by Pipers. Photo: Radio Canada

So it’s a great return for the Anniversary Cup.

The presentation of this tournament also has an undeniable tourist impact. Since the pandemic, there have been fewer tourists in Saint-Jean.

With the arrival of such an event in the city, many festivities and activities such as gatherings and parades were planned, which are beneficial windfalls for the merchants.

The first game of the championship will be held on Monday evening, and will face the host Saint John C. Dogs against the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Based on a report by journalist Mina Collin