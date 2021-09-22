The annual Canadian golf tournament raises more than $400,000

The annual Habs golf tournament, held Tuesday at Club Laval-sur-le-Lac, raised more than $400,000 for the Montreal Canadiens Children’s Foundation. Because of the protocols set by the NHL, there was no player or coach. Many former hockey players participated today with golfers.

Martin Allary and Pascal Valli pictures

France’s Jeff Molson and Guy Lafleur are flanked by Marguerite Bellanger, CH Group, Genevieve Beckett, CEO of the foundation, and Bob Jenny.

Luc Bertrand, Groupe CH Chairman, is well managed by Lucien Deblois.

Yobe! Accompanied by three generations of the Barrier family, Jim and Jackie and his son and grandson Nicholas.

Surrounding longtime hitters Jeff Molson are Vincent Dumbos, Jay Carbono, and Patrice Presbyoa.

Maxim Lapierre was giving valuable advice to his friend Guillaume Latendresse.

Réjean Houle, Dominic Fugère, GM of the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières, and the legendary Ron Fournier.

The Canadian’s last top scorer with 50 goals, Stefan Richter, had a great time with Gaston Gingras and Bob Jenny.

Yvan Corner and Senator Claude Carignan, along with Real Poquelin, Group Selection, Philippe Olivier Poquelin and Robert Laplante.

Claudine Bronfman, who took off a beautiful bird, poses with her husband Stephen Bronfman, who is heavily involved in the plans for the return of the Expos baseball team.

I think Pierre Mondo and Yvonne Lambert like playing hockey better than golf.