The Canadians begin the playoffs Thursday, May 20

Montreal – The National Hockey League revealed the schedule for the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

The Canadians begin their series of foursome of seven against Maple Leaves on Thursday, May 20 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Here is the full schedule for the series:

match Date Instead of that hour Match 1 Thursday, May 20 Scotiabank Stadium 19:30 (HE) Match 2 Saturday May 22 Scotiabank Stadium 19h00 (HE) Match 3 Monday May 24 Bell center 19h00 (HE) Match 4 Tuesday 25 May Bell center To specify * Match 5 Thursday, May 27 Scotiabank Stadium To specify * Match 6 Saturday May 29 Bell center To specify * Match 7 Monday May 31 Scotiabank Stadium To specify

* If necessary

This will be the first playoff streak between Montreal and Toronto since 1979.

The two teams faced each other in 15 playoff matches. Montreal won eight from that series.