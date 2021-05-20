The Canadians begin the playoffs Thursday, May 20

Montreal – The National Hockey League revealed the schedule for the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup qualifiers on Thursday.
Store: Official branding of the 2021 series
The Canadians begin their series of foursome of seven against Maple Leaves on Thursday, May 20 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
Here is the full schedule for the series:
|
match
|
Date
|
Instead of that
|
hour
|
Match 1
|
Thursday, May 20
|
Scotiabank Stadium
|
19:30 (HE)
|
Match 2
|
Saturday May 22
|
Scotiabank Stadium
|
19h00 (HE)
|
Match 3
|
Monday May 24
|
Bell center
|
19h00 (HE)
|
Match 4
|
Tuesday 25 May
|
Bell center
|
To specify
|
* Match 5
|
Thursday, May 27
|
Scotiabank Stadium
|
To specify
|
* Match 6
|
Saturday May 29
|
Bell center
|
To specify
|
* Match 7
|
Monday May 31
|
Scotiabank Stadium
|
To specify
* If necessary
This will be the first playoff streak between Montreal and Toronto since 1979.
The two teams faced each other in 15 playoff matches. Montreal won eight from that series.