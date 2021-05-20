sport

The Canadians begin the playoffs Thursday, May 20

May 20, 2021
Virginia Whitehead

Montreal – The National Hockey League revealed the schedule for the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

The Canadians begin their series of foursome of seven against Maple Leaves on Thursday, May 20 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Here is the full schedule for the series:

match

Date

Instead of that

hour

Match 1

Thursday, May 20

Scotiabank Stadium

19:30 (HE)

Match 2

Saturday May 22

Scotiabank Stadium

19h00 (HE)

Match 3

Monday May 24

Bell center

19h00 (HE)

Match 4

Tuesday 25 May

Bell center

To specify

* Match 5

Thursday, May 27

Scotiabank Stadium

To specify

* Match 6

Saturday May 29

Bell center

To specify

* Match 7

Monday May 31

Scotiabank Stadium

To specify

* If necessary

This will be the first playoff streak between Montreal and Toronto since 1979.

The two teams faced each other in 15 playoff matches. Montreal won eight from that series.

