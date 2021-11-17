The Canadian is defeated by the Rangers in New York

The Canadians’ efforts again came short on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.

Chris Kreider gave his team the lead early in the second half, Igor Shesterkin returned 31 shots and the New York Rangers beat Montreal 3-2.

The Canadian had plenty of attacking opportunities but he faced Chesterkin. He finished his three-game run with a 0-2-1 score.

We lost a lot of pucks in the first period, Canada coach Dominique Ducharme analyzed. In the second and third half we played the way we wanted, but unfortunately we failed.

Christian Dvorak scored a goal and a crucial pass, while Josh Anderson also scored the Canadian goal (4-12-2).

I found the Dvorak trio to be very good. (Nick) Suzuki was a real ride. We need everyone every night , Ducharme underline.

Kayden Primo saved 31 balls in his first NHL game of the season.

It was good and solid. I think he performed as well as the goalkeeper on the other side Ducharme said of Primo’s performance.

Capo Kaku and Julien Gautier were the other top scorers for Rangers (10-3-3) who won their fourth consecutive game.

Jonathan Drouin returned to the match with the Canadians after missing six matches with a puck in the face. Adam Brooks gave him his spot on the list and was put into concessions.

The Canadians will return to Montreal on Thursday when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Familiar result

There wasn’t much excitement at the start of the match, but Primo had to be vigilant as he granted a return to the besieged area after Ryan Reeves’ shot.

The match was lively as the teams found themselves four-for-four halfway through the top 20. Primo Kreider was thwarted, while Shesterkin made a good save at the expense of Alexander Romanov.

Rangers finally opened the scoring with 4:14 left in the first frame. Artemi Panarin forced Primo out of his network. Defender Chris Weidmann stopped his shot, but Panarin then joined Kaku in the pocket. The Finn managed to shoot in an empty net.

Artturi Lehkonen was less opportunistic towards the end of the first period, not being able to push a free drive into a big cage.

Al-Kindi concluded himself early in the second period. Brendan Gallagher’s ruthlessness eventually allowed Dvorak to move the strings with a high shot.

Then Shesterkin made a cute save at Drouin’s account using his gauntlet.

After a fight between Reeves and Michael Pezzetta, Rangers regained the lead. Kreider crowned with four goals against two by scoring his twelfth goal this season.

The Canadian knocked on the door during the power game about halfway through, but failed to find the back of the net.

Drouin had another good opportunity to score late in the second half, but was guilty of turning around moments later. The Rangers counterattacked three-on-one, but Primo came to Darwin’s rescue by thwarting Ryan Strom with his gauntlet.

The two teams exchanged the goal in a 22-second period early in the third inning, courtesy of Gauthier and Anderson. The Canadian then increased the pressure on the Rangers in hopes of creating an equaliser.

Shesterkin had the last laugh. He finally stopped at Tyler Toffoli’s account with just over a minute on the clock.

The Canadians’ recent efforts were undermined by a gesture of indiscipline from Gallagher, which Barclay punched Goudreau in the face. Anderson also vented frustration after the siren, pursuing Jacob Truba.

toilet echoes

Jake Evans highlighted the good work Kayden Primo did in the net for the Canadians.

He was brilliant at the whole game. Two of the goals came after mistakes on our part and he didn’t get a chance. He made several great saves. Well done him.

Christian Dvorak was delighted to score his first goal since October 23.

I was disappointed that I wanted to contribute more aggressively. If you contribute more, we must win more often. I was pressing on my shoulder. I try not to let frustration take over and keep working. I hope I’m off to a good start.

Kayden Primo noted that he’s been trying to keep things simple in his game for some time.