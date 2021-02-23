The Cherokee tribe asks Jeep to change the name of its SUV

The Cherokee, the nearly legendary 4×4 jeep in its 50s, may have to change its name, as the leader of the Native American tribe believes it is time for companies and sports teams in the United States to stop using their names.

Also read: Edmonton Eskimo officially drops its name

Also read: NFL: Native Americans are dropping their name

A tribe spokeswoman confirmed to AFP Monday that the leader of the Cherokee tribe, Chuck Hoskin, Jr., “told the group that he does not tolerate the use of” Cherokee “by businessmen.

He made it known to Jeep’s parent company, the Stellantis Group, resulting from the merger between French groups PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles through a video conference on January 29.

Contacted by AFP, the manufacturer did not respond on Monday afternoon.

“I think the time has come, in this country, for companies and sports teams, to remove the names, images, and mascots of American Indians from their products, shirts, and teams,” the chief of Cherokees explained in a statement sent on January 14 in America magazine Car and driver Who requested it.

“I am sure that was well intentioned, but we are not honored to write our name on the side of the car,” he still regrets.

Jeep launched this four-wheel drive in 1974, and several models have been successful since then.

“The best way to honor ourselves is to learn more about our government, our role in this country, our history, culture and language, and have a constructive dialogue with the federally recognized tribes on cultural appropriation,” said Chuck Hoskin Jr.

Under pressure, the Washington soccer team and the Cleveland baseball team recently gave up the nicknames of the Native American tribes, respectively the American Indians and Indians.