The classic Angry Birds game is back with no in-app purchases

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) – Angry Birds, one of the first hugely popular mobile games, is back.

Rovio, the company behind the game, has announced the return of the original Angry Birds game. It’s now available in app stores with a new engine and no in-app purchases. It has been completely rebuilt using the Unity Engine, with a smoother experience across different devices and platforms. But nothing else has changed. The original Angry Birds game has been kept in this new version.

“While we were rebuilding Angry Birds, we made sure to preserve the feel of the original Angry Birds game,” Rovio executive producer Sami Ronkainen said in a statement. hurry . “We know our fans are a demanding group and will be able to spot even small differences. Matching the gameplay and look of the game alongside the original was crucial.”

Rovio removed the first Angry Birds game from the App Store in 2019 due to compatibility issues. The new version of the Remaster is called Rovio Classics: Angry Birds and is based on the 2012 version of the game. Unlike other Angry Birds games and sub-games, it is not a free title with additional paid content. In other words, there are no in-app purchases or ads. Alternatively, it costs $0.99 in the US.

Rovio Classics: Angry Birds is now available on App Store And the Google apps.

Keep in mind that it is different from Angry Birds Reloaded from Rovio . This game is exclusive to Apple Arcade, and although it is also a modified version of the original game, it has new characters and additional levels.

Written by Maggie Tillman.