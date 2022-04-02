Discontent grows in Shanghai over confinement

The Chinese city of Shanghai expressed frustration on Friday over access to food and the growing blockade of the Chinese city, which is facing the worst outbreak of the epidemic since the beginning of the epidemic.

To avoid general restrictions on Shanghai, the authorities have decided to take turns putting two parts of the city under glass to test their 25 million residents there.

The east of the capital (Pudong) has been completely confined since Monday for four days. From Friday, it’s West’s turn (Bucci) for the same duration.

However, large areas of Pudong, where the city’s main international airport is located and its famous skyscrapers in its business district, remained confined due to the discovery of positive cases.

“It’s actually a general inventory of the city,” judges the Weibo social network user. “Many streets and apartment complexes in Pudong are still closed,” he said.

On Thursday evening, the city council published a plan to get out of confinement, specifically stipulating the extension of confinement in the event that positive cases were discovered.

The announcement at the start of the booking week caused consumers to flock to supermarkets.

Another concern now: Even home delivery orders for fresh produce are struggling to keep up with demand, which has visibly spread with millions of Shanghai residents trapped.

“The number of delivery staff is limited. So every morning I get up at seven in the morning to queue online for my order,” Sun Jian, 29, from Shanghai who is trapped in Puxi, told AFP.

“Before booking, I had bought a lot of food in high-end supermarkets. They had stock, but it is expensive,” she said, in a sentence of “mismanagement” confinement.

Faced with discontent, a senior city council official, Ma Chunli, acknowledged Thursday that preparations were “insufficient”.

The Ministry of Health announced more than 7,200 new positive cases nationwide on Friday.

While these numbers are low compared to many other countries, they are high for China as authorities implement a COVID-free strategy, which aims to prevent new cases from emerging.

It consists of several measures: reservation, visas for the dropper, long quarantine upon arrival on the territory or even tracking of movements via mobile applications.