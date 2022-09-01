Meta wants to integrate paid services into Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

Meta is currently looking to integrate additional paid services and features on Facebook, The WhatsApp and Instagram. Anyway, this was revealed through an internal memo sent to employees last week and relayed by our colleagues from The Verge.

Meta wants to add additional paid services and features on these three most popular apps, which are WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. Anyway, this was revealed through an internal memo sent to the staff last week and passed on by our colleagues from the edge.

For the occasion, Meta has created a new section called New monetization experiences. At its head we find Pratiti Raychoudhury, the former head of research at Meta. This new branch represents Meta’s first foray into Create paid features for their social apps.

It must be said that the group’s income was severely affected after the establishment Apple Ad Tracker on iOS 14.5. According to a study published in April 2022 by the analysis firm Lotame, Facebook lost 11.8 billion euros this year. At the same time, we learned about it in July 2022 Facebook’s revenue fell dramatically in the first quarter of 2022, the first in the history of the social network. Thus, the platform’s net profit decreased by 36% compared to the same period in 2021.

Mita looking for other sources of income

Knowing this, it is not surprising to see a dead clamor to find other sources of income. “I think we see opportunities to create new types of products, features, and experiences that people will be willing to pay for and will be happy to pay for.” John Hegeman, Meta’s vice president of monetization, told The Verge.

Until then, Meta had not made user billing a priority. However, the decline in advertising revenue led the company to revise its strategy. Moreover, these future paid jobs could represent an important part of Meta’s business if one thinks of John Hegeman. “Over a five-year horizon, I think he could really turn things around and make a huge difference.” confirmed.

Meta has already added paid features to its apps, Instagram paid subscriptions or even Business version of WhatsApp Not to forget the Facebook group managers who can charge you for accessing their content. at this moment, Meta has not gone into details about these upcoming paid features on its flagship apps.