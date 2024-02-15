The Fredericton Science Center has closed temporarily due to financial pressures

The Fredericton Science Center will be closed to the public, but will remain open for school and group reservations. (Sam Farley/CBC – image credit)

Science East, Fredericton's interactive science museum, says it will temporarily close its doors to the public, citing financial and operational “considerations.”

“The Board of Directors made this difficult decision as a result of funding realities,” the organization’s board of directors said in a statement posted on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

“As an organization that relies heavily on government and corporate funders on a project-by-project, program-by-program basis, we are sometimes asked to re-evaluate and realign activities based on available funds.”

The statement goes on to say that the “operational realities” of maintaining the facility are currently challenging the organization.

The staff will be reduced to a “core group” that will continue to provide outreach programs and work to rebuild the organization, a Thursday post on the Science East Facebook page said.

The museum operated out of the former York County Jail in downtown Fredericton. Its focus has been on students and teachers as well as the general public, and its mission, according to its website, is to “inspire and inform through hands-on science experiments.”

Science East features more than 150 hands-on exhibits and also offers visitors the opportunity to learn more about the building's past as a prison.

The board is considering “next steps,” according to a Facebook post.

CBC News attempted to speak with a board member, as well as the centre's executive director, shortly after the statement was posted online. They refused to be interviewed.

Memberships will remain valid and existing reservations will remain.