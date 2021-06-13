The Good Doctor Season 5: Will Morgan Finally Be Happy?

Love was on time to meet with the medical team. this monday, Season finale for Season 4 of The Good Doctor It aired on ABC and it pissed us off and made us smile… If Claire’s passing was an emotionally rich series, the final seconds of this final episode of Season 4 of The Good Doctor closed off on a positive note. Lea realized that she wanted to spend the rest of her life with Sean and proposed to him… Plus, Morgan finally confessed her feelings for Park and the duo decided to give themselves a chance. But then Morgan will finally be happy in Season 5 of The good doctor?

A little happiness? – Credit(s): ABC

Along good doctor الطبيب, Morgan has seen a great development. At first, she was just a cynical and heartless personality, but gradually she showed another side of her personality. She’s proven to have a vulnerable but endearing side. Whenever happiness knocked on its door, it closed in on itself and retreated into its shell. but in the end, After suppressing her feelings, she finally decided to confess and confessed to Park that she loved him. This thus means a turning point in his character. It is now possible that Morgan can finally accept to be happy and he should fill that Why do you like The Good Doctor?