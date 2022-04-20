The hunt for Easter eggs returns to the White House

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

(Washington) The hunt for Easter eggs in the White House is back for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Darlene Superville

News agency

The Easter Coconut Race is also on the programme, as are the other activities.

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill welcomed nearly 30,000 children and adults under overcast skies on Monday.

The pandemic forced the White House to cancel the 2020 and 2021 editions. However, hunting and racing are back this year, at a time when the number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths are declining.

PHOTO MANDEL NGAN, AFP Joe Biden and his wife Jill

The first lady, who attends a community college, has set up various teaching kiosks on the South Lawn of the White House.

The event must continue throughout the day. We’re expecting stars like host Jimmy Fallon, singer Ciara, and actress and singer Kristen Chenoweth.

PHOTO MANDEL NGAN, AFP Host Jimmy Fallon

More than a dozen costumed characters will also be featured on the site, including Snoopy and Charlie Brown.

The first wave of participants set off at 7 am.

The event was first organized in 1878.