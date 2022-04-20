Sharaf El-Din Building Joins the Finance Committee

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the appointment of Amara Charafeddine as a member of the CAF Finance Committee for the period 2022-2024.

The resigned president of the Algerian Football Federation, Amara Charafeddine, now has a new role. The person who has led national football for a full year will travel to Africa to take care of the financial management of the continental body, for a period of two years and after being appointed by CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

The correspondence received states: On behalf of the CAF President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, we are pleased to announce your appointment as a member of the CAF Finance Committee, which was conducted in accordance with CAF Rules. »

This appointment has just fallen out, while the Chairman of Madar Holding Company will submit his formal resignation from the position of Chairman of the FAF during Next Ordinary General Assembly MeetingMay 19, 2022.

FAF Press Release

DZfoot