The investigation handed Marilyn Manson over to the prosecution

After 19 months of work, the investigation into sexual assault allegations against Marilyn Manson was handed over to prosecutors this week, who will decide whether charges should be brought against the 53-year-old American singer.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said, however, that materials provided by investigators were “partial.”

“When we receive everything, experienced prosecutors will carefully and deliberately review everything presented before making a decision,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement issued to US media on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has not named the alleged victims, who were allegedly assaulted between 2009 and 2011, but several women who interviewed Marilyn Manson have decried his behavior over the past two years.

In February 2021, his ex-wife, actress Evan Rachel Wood, claimed on Instagram that she had been “horrific abuse for years” by the singer, who sued her for defamation. Actress Esmé Bianco, known for her role as Ros in Game of thrones, is suing Marilyn Manson in a civil case for sexual assault. This is also the case for three other women.

A dark and controversial figure, Marilyn Manson, real name Brian Hugh Warner, rose to fame in the mid-1990s through albums American family portraitAnd the Antichrist Superstar And the mechanical animals.

