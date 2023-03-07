The German Foundation for Climate and Environmental Protection, founded at the request of the Vice-Chairman of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD), Manuela Schwezig, received a donation of 20 million euros (about half a billion crowns) from the largest Russian joint-stock company Gazprom and had the task of launching a pipeline Nord Stream 2 oil is in the works, says general secretary of the Christian Democrats (CDU) Mario Zaga, whose party has been in coalition government with the Social Democrats. Before the formation of Olaf Schultz’s government. Report the site German wave.

The Baltic Foundation for Climate and Environmental Protection was established at the request of the Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Manuela Schwezig, and the Vice-Chairman of the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) in early 2021. At that time, the completion of the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was threatened due to US sanctions and internal regulations allowed the corporation to set up operations to contribute to the completion of the pipeline.

“This institution had a cover mission,” said Mario Zaga, general secretary of the opposition Christian Democrats (CDU). “Instead of climate protection, the goal was to get Nord Stream 2 online at any cost, circumvent any sanctions and clear the way for business for a Russian state company.”

At the time, Zaga and the CDU were in coalition government with the SPD in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and also supported the creation of the foundation in a vote in parliament, so what Zaga claims is indisputable, the site reported. German wave.

The Corporation was then supposed to take over the construction of the oil pipeline and thus commission and pay the companies for their work. It also bought a “blue ship” that was used to connect the pipeline to the bottom of the Platsk Sea.

“The foundation had no other purpose than to serve as the general contractor for the Kremlin, as Putin’s long arm, and to clear the way for business for the Russian state corporation,” Zaga said. According to him, Gazprom donated 20 million euros to the foundation for this reason alone.

The information that surfaced did not leave even Hagen Penhold, a member of the neoliberal Free Democrats, cold. “Who seriously believes that 20 million euros have been transferred from Gazprom to this enterprise to create seagrass meadows in the Baltic Sea? Nobody believes it!”

Schwesig defends itself against all accusations and claims that the money was only for climate and environmental protection. However, this was never written. According to Chvezigova, it was an agreement negotiated with Nord Stream 2 boss Matthias Warnig, who acted on behalf of Russia.

Warning is a former KGB agent of the Communist German Democratic Republic (GDR) who works as a confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin.