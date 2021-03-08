The latest Phasmophobia update means ghosts can open doors and track your voice as they chase you • Eurogamer.net

Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games has introduced a number of changes to Ghost suth, including new accessibility and improved quality of life.

The developer at Prof. Improves Common on weekends. With these updates, the game has been corrected, improved and modified in various ways to improve everyone’s gameplay.

“Some of these changes are very important, but these changes are being made to improve the overall gaming experience. This update now puts the game in a more stable state allowing you to start working on new content.”

The new accessibility page allows players to change the audio to monaural for hearing-impaired players, while the new Hard-to-Contract button ensures that it won’t be random anymore.

The dummy AI has changed as well. They can now follow you at the corner and hear players’ noises while they hunt, as well as open doors, cupboards and lockers during hunting, which looks very bright.

The main game has now been updated. The full patch notes can be found here: https://t.co/b6JjIjNrng #Phobia – Phasmophobie (@KineticGame) March 6, 2021

For the full details, head over to the game Steam page.

The action game company recently announced that it is ‘Rethink’ their development plans , Which initially required a short period of early access due to the massive success of the game.

Phasmophobia is now available On Steam early access, And you get a taste of the terrifying work every so often, thanks to Eurogamer Brave Team Video.