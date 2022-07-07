The magic of Charlotte Cardin’s reunion took place | QEF 2022

The mild weather and absence of another show certainly encouraged a few more people to attend, but the recent Queen of Juno Awards deserves all the credit.

Before she even got on stage, part of the audience was already cheering her name.

From the first notes of passive aggressiveAnd the Charlotte Cardin sailed on stage like a fish in the water in front of a wave of spectators.

The singer-songwriter performed an improved version of her spring show at Imperial Bell.

Charlotte Cardin takes charge of the Festival d’été de Québec. Photo: Radio Canada / Marc-Andre Turgeon

Although the Festival d’été stage is much larger than that of the auditorium on rue Saint-Joseph, Charlotte Cardin’s trio was absolutely in control.

Since FEQ’s opening night wasn’t a regular touring show, Patrick Watson slipped on the singer’s piano seat during the play. Sneaking. Together they performed I will leave you notes by Watson and Diamond by Rihanna.

After the rain scrapbook on Does not make senseCharlotte Cardin is back with two songs. I dedicated girl’s hand For his mother whose birthday it was. Offer ended with Who loves me Supported by the choir.

Charlotte Cardin was the perfect transition between last year’s 100% programming in Quebec and the return of international artists.

A Kickstarter named Jessia

It was this young artist from British Columbia who was responsible for pushing the first notes on the Plains of Abraham stage. Accompanied by a drummer and guitarist, the treble composition brought out the rock side of his pop-flavored songs, sometimes reminiscent of Avril Lavigne.

British Columbia-born artist Jessa has kicked off the 2022 Quebec Festival. Photo: Radio Canada / Marc-Andre Turgeon

Speaking of wolf, halfway through her performance, Jessa resumed riding I’m with you The version is slightly different from the original.

With over 900,000 subscribers on tik tokThe growing crowd in front of the stage did not seem to frighten him, quite the contrary.

The person who won the reveal of the year award at the last Juno concert was a wise choice to bring the festivities to life on the big stage.

Lennon Stella at the Quebec Summer Festival. Photo: Radio Canada / Marc-Andre Turgeon

Power is significantly reduced with quieter performance from the Lennon Stella. Surrounded by three musicians and singers, the 22-year-old has spoken very little to the audience that has already stormed the plains at this hour.

Plus songs from his latest albums three. two. One. Stella Lennon has covered two hit songs including Any place we know by Ken and Thank you From dido. I recorded the last one I released on listening platforms in March.

Despite the flawless performance, Cardin’s storm gently swept away the memory of his passing.