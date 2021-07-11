The mayor of Montreal inaugurated a plaque in honor of the Canadian

“Thank you CH! Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante congratulated the Montreal Canadiens on their performance during the playoffs with an ephemeral plate at the foot of Mount Royal.

Leah Carrier

Journalism

“Al-Kindi stirred up so many great feelings. Everyone is proud of them and I had the desire to put my arms in the service of the murals,” declared MI Plant, Saturday morning. Roll in hand and tricolor jacket on the back, worked on the “H” from the imposing “Merci CH!” » Drawn on Mount Royal Grass.

The day after Al-Kindi’s defeat, last Wednesday, the city appealed to the art guild “MU” – the hands behind the massive mural in honor of Leonard Cohen, Crescent Street – to thank locks up for these memorable past weeks. “A lot of people wondered how we could celebrate them [malgré la défaite]. Obviously, the march was not possible. First, because it is not practical, and because of hygienic measures الإجراءات […] We thought about this concept. The mayor explained, an ephemeral fresco on beautiful Mount Royal.

The work, made with water-based paint, will be shaved off when the next lawn mowing is finished, in a few days. In the meantime, the city is inviting Montreal residents to come and admire it, and why not take a walk on its giant lettering.

“Through it all, we have seen a team that has always been stronger, more united and has worked so hard. I found it to be a beautiful mirror for all the people of Montreal and Quebec.”I Factory.

In the third showdown against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the City of Montreal held official public broadcasts at Festival Square and at the Olympic Park Arena. There gathered up to 8000 imprisoned supporters.