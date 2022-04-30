The minimum wage will be raised on Sunday

Quebecers who paid the minimum wage starting Sunday will benefit from a $0.75 hourly income increase. According to the province of Quebec, this increase will benefit just over 300,000 workers. The minimum wage for gratuitous employees is also increased by 60 cents, to $11.40 an hour.

as stated Newspaper60% of workers paying minimum wage in 2021 were between the ages of 15 and 24, and 70% were in stores, lodgings or restaurants. Nearly one in two (47%) people at $13.50 an hour worked at a company with fewer than 20 people in 2021, and 62% were working part-time. Nine out of ten employees had no children, and 30% did not have a high school diploma in their pocket.

Possible to get $15 an hour?

And this increase should not be the last, as the Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, Jean Boulet, told Parliament last month. If the average hourly wage goes up as expected, we’ll hit $15 [l’heure] Possible […]; We tend to go about that and maybe further.”