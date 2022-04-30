Hockey: Qualifier fever grips Alberta restaurants

Every time the Oilers are in the playoffs, my number [d’affaires] double the month says Glenn Junkee, owner ofUncle Glenn’s Eatery & Sports PubIn Edmonton for 35 years.

For him, hockey during the playoffs meant calling in extra staff and a whole house. It’s amazing the difference […] It can go from 50% to 60% more [de clientèle] Match days.

The restaurateur stresses the importance of seeing Edmonton Oilers go far in the Stanley Cup campaign. Times were tough […] We need a hockey club.

This desire, he expresses not only to his company, but also to the entire capital of Alberta. We like hockey in this city He says. It is impossible to describe what is happening in Edmonton […] It is day and night.

Spring thaw makes it possible to install an outside gazebo for game watching, such as at Uncle Glenn’s in Edmonton. Photo: Courtesy of: Glenn Juhnke

In the south, the same story: We need flames to bounce back [financièrement] says the general manager of the Potlesscro Bell in Calgary, Jeff Allan.

He is also planning to hire new employees to satiate Calgar residents’ hockey appetite. The farther the fire goes [dans les séries] We’re busier.

This position comes just in time for St James’ Corner manager Jeff Beddos. restrictions [sanitaires] It was waived on March 1, and suddenly the Flames are playing as they’ve been doing for years and running into the playoffs. It’s great for business and the city in general.

James' Corner in Calgary is already ready to welcome Flames fans to the start of the playoffs in May. Photo: Radio Canada / Louise Moquin

He says the madness is already there. Jeff Beddoes expects the restaurant to be sold out by the time the Flames playoffs begin next week.

If there’s one thing the three restaurateurs want more than anything, it’s the Battle of Alberta. If the Oilers face fire in the playoffs, Glenn Junk predicts the entire county will. break out .

Watch matches away

It will be possible to listen to home games for the Edmonton Oilers abroad, in the ICE region, and outside of Saddledome, for the Calgary Flames games.

The games are also planned to be shown on the giant screen at Place Rogers to see the Oilers’ road games. Tickets cost $5 each.

Edmonton Police issued a statement on Friday indicating that Citizens can expect police to be highly visible around Rogers Place, the Snow District, and the recreation areas on Jasper Avenue and White Street. On match days or other related events.

The Calgary Police Department will determine its preparations for the playoffs next week.

With information from Marc Antoine Leblanc