Autism awareness walk in Rouen Noranda

The event, which takes place throughout Quebec, is part of Autism Month.

The rallies also take place in family bubbles like last year.

The goal is to show a sometimes invisible condition and better understand autism.

Abitibi-Témiscamingue Autism Society Director Tommy Bedard notes that people are becoming more aware.

More and more people are familiar with autism. And it is our duty to raise awareness and introduce autism, to educate people, to tell them that it is not a disease, it is a condition, and that people can be very effective even with whom they live. “Autism. People are normal, they just live with autism He said.

The Autism Society Abitibi-Témiscamingue estimates that more than 200 families receive public health services.

But according to the director of the Autism Society of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, it is difficult to assess the exact number of people with autism.

Tommy Bedard talks about the lack of service for these people in the areas.

There are not enough services. There is will, but there is always a lack of money, in benefits. Here at Abitibi, we really need a desk in every medical resource center. Ideally, we should have supervised the housing, providing more comfort. In short, there is an incredible lack of services for people with autism He said.

This Saturday is also the last day of Autism Month.