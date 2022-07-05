The Minion: Costumes banned in British cinemas

Following the trend that has emerged under the hashtag #gentleMinions on social media, groups of young men in suits and ties imitating the main character, Philonius Gru, and his iconic gestures have disrupted movie screenings by filming themselves and posting viral videos on social media.

Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend, we had to restrict access in certain circumstances A spokesperson for the Odeon Cinema series explained.

Le Mallard, the only cinema on the Channel Island of Guernsey, has stopped showing the film due to Incredibly bad behavior for specific groups.

Film director Daniel Phillips-Smith told the BBC that these guys have done it Things thrown, I swear I got into discussions with other people during the sessions.

Independent cinema in Wadebridge, Cornwall, The Regal warned the public on Twitter: We do not currently accept costumes for unaccompanied minors minions 2 : Once upon a time a puppy.

Disguise encouraged by production

Universal, which produced the animated film, endorsed the fugitive, writing this on Twitter: To everyone who appears as a Minion in costume: We see you and love you.

This animated film explores the origins of the main character of the franchise who, since the release of the first part in 2010, despicable me (despicable me), recorded in admissions $3.7 billion (CAD 4.7 billion), according to specialist website IMDB, not counting multiple derivative products.

The start of the YouTube gadget. Skip the widget? The end of the YouTube gadget. Back to top widget?

Released Friday in North America, the United Kingdom, and China, before being released on Wednesday in France, this movie harkens back to the beginnings of Gru. A teenager surrounded by an army of Minions, the lovable villain who fails in this story seeks to join a group of villains, Episode 6.