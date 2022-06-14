The missile imposes the seventh game!

Forced Laval Rocket to hold a series final match against the Springfield Thunderbirds with a 5-1 win on Monday at MassMutual Center.

Jean-François Hoully’s troupe had to rely on its resources. While the Rocket pilot opted to send 11 attackers and seven defenders into the fray, he lost the services of Jesse Yellonen, who was hit by a check from MacKenzie McKattern early in the match.

Holly also confirmed that Yolonen will not be able to participate in the seventh game.

“We had to play [avec] Our players before, but everyone, one by one, played well tonight, praised the missile pilot after the duel. I loved the way we were quiet behind the bench. Men’s charity.

Danik Martel compensated for the loss of his Finnish teammate by scoring two goals and collecting a crucial pass.

Meanwhile, Kayden Primo continued to inspire confidence in front of the Rocket Cage. He made 30 goals and doubled the balls to keep his team in the game. Matthew Becca was the only player who managed to demystify this.

“We will repeat and repeat: it keeps us in all the matches and gives us a chance to win,” Martel noted. He’s the best player on our team.”

Brandon Gignac, in an empty net, and Lucas Condota, in a power game, made the red light twinkle.

proud of everyone

Gabriel Burke may have only had two goals since the start of playoffs, but he knows how to move the needle when needed. After scoring the match-ending goal that eliminated the Syracuse crisis in the first round, he scored the insurance goal in the third half.

“I am proud of everyone, we fired the Bourque, which is an integral part of the inferiority units of the rocket. Everyone played like a commander.”

Elsewhere, the disastrous power game of the “T-Birds” continues their journey across the desert. Each of the 29 threats Jean-François Holly’s squad faced without a man over the course of the series has been eliminated.

Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals will take place on Wednesday, again in Springfield.