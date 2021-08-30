The new game that wants to compete with FIFA and PES

Little goosebumps in the world of video games last week with Newcomer arrival: UFL. The least we can say is thatWe don’t know much about it. Developed since 2016 by unknown publisher Strikerz, The first images have been revealed at GamesconOne of the biggest events in the world of video games .

focus will be on Multiplayer moder and the publisher declares it Players will be able to “create their own club with more than 5 . 000 licensed footballers competing against other players from all over the world thanks to an agreement with FIFPro, the world federation of professional players .

“We want to reinvent football in video games ( . . . ) By offering a revolutionary, exciting, and fair experience to players around the world.” Strikerz إعلان ad .

Another important subtlety, the game will be free. “We will be adding new features and updates on a regular basis, with no mandatory or annual payment.” .

In addition to this revolutionary new game, football video game fans are also waiting for the first images of the new FIFA game, FIFA 22 but also and perhaps above all to see what eFootball, the alternative to the disappearing PES game, has to offer. .